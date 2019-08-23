Russian Agricultural Companies to Visit Venezuela Next Week - Venezuelan Vice President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russian agricultural and mining companies will visit Venezuela the next week for boosting bilateral cooperation, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

Earlier this week, Rodriguez visited Russia for holding talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov.

"We had a meeting with Russian businesses [during the Moscow visit] ... The next week, various delegations from mining and agriculture areas will visit us to continue developing the bilateral cooperation program," Rodriguez said in an address, which was aired on Twitter on Thursday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told Sputnik that Russia and Venezuela will boost bilateral economic cooperation, saying that new opportunities for cooperation are emerging in mining and mechanic engineering.

Russia has been supporting the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro amid political and economic crises in the Latin American country.