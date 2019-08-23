UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Agricultural Companies To Visit Venezuela Next Week - Venezuelan Vice President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 06:30 AM

Russian Agricultural Companies to Visit Venezuela Next Week - Venezuelan Vice President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russian agricultural and mining companies will visit Venezuela the next week for boosting bilateral cooperation, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

Earlier this week, Rodriguez visited Russia for holding talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov.

"We had a meeting with Russian businesses [during the Moscow visit] ... The next week, various delegations from mining and agriculture areas will visit us to continue developing the bilateral cooperation program," Rodriguez said in an address, which was aired on Twitter on Thursday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told Sputnik that Russia and Venezuela will boost bilateral economic cooperation, saying that new opportunities for cooperation are emerging in mining and mechanic engineering.

Russia has been supporting the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro amid political and economic crises in the Latin American country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Twitter Agriculture Visit Venezuela From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chancellor of Germany deliberat ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed inquires about Emir of Kuwait&#0 ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

7 hours ago

Sukkur- Multan Motorway to be opened after Motorwa ..

7 hours ago

Saudi Forces Arrive in Yemen Amid Tensions Between ..

6 hours ago

Canada Against Returning to G8 Format by Inviting ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.