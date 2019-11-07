Russian AI Technology Developers to Form Alliance - Top Banker

Russian tech companies that are involved in developing artificial intelligence (AI) will coalesce into an alliance in order to increase Russia's competitive edge internationally, first deputy chairman of the board at Sberbank, Alexander Vedyakhin, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Russian tech companies that are involved in developing artificial intelligence (AI) will coalesce into an alliance in order to increase Russia's competitive edge internationally, first deputy chairman of the board at Sberbank, Alexander Vedyakhin, told Sputnik.

In July, Sberbank signed an agreement of intent with the Russian government on the development of AI technology. The head of the bank, German Gref, said that the deal strove to ensure the country joins world leaders in the development of this technology. Russian tech giants such as Yandex, Mail.ru and others were planned to be involved.

"A huge number of companies and individuals are now engaged in artificial intelligence.

In accordance with the agreement, an alliance or consortium of the main companies that develop artificial intelligence will be created," Vedyakhin said.

The top banker also noted that a federal project proposal is being put together to be presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin in December.

The move comes in lieu of Putin's urging of business and tech leaders to push for the modernization of all aspects of the economy. In 2017, the president launched a group of development projects, loosely defined as "digital economy," to upgrade and prepare Russia's economy for future paradigm shifts.