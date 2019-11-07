UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian AI Technology Developers To Form Alliance - Top Banker

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:19 PM

Russian AI Technology Developers to Form Alliance - Top Banker

Russian tech companies that are involved in developing artificial intelligence (AI) will coalesce into an alliance in order to increase Russia's competitive edge internationally, first deputy chairman of the board at Sberbank, Alexander Vedyakhin, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Russian tech companies that are involved in developing artificial intelligence (AI) will coalesce into an alliance in order to increase Russia's competitive edge internationally, first deputy chairman of the board at Sberbank, Alexander Vedyakhin, told Sputnik.

In July, Sberbank signed an agreement of intent with the Russian government on the development of AI technology. The head of the bank, German Gref, said that the deal strove to ensure the country joins world leaders in the development of this technology. Russian tech giants such as Yandex, Mail.ru and others were planned to be involved.

"A huge number of companies and individuals are now engaged in artificial intelligence.

In accordance with the agreement, an alliance or consortium of the main companies that develop artificial intelligence will be created," Vedyakhin said.

The top banker also noted that a federal project proposal is being put together to be presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin in December.

The move comes in lieu of Putin's urging of business and tech leaders to push for the modernization of all aspects of the economy. In 2017, the president launched a group of development projects, loosely defined as "digital economy," to upgrade and prepare Russia's economy for future paradigm shifts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology Business Russia German Bank Vladimir Putin Alliance July December 2017 All Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

European stock markets climb in early deals

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $62.39 a barrel ..

36 minutes ago

Iran says cancelled accreditation of UN nuclear in ..

9 minutes ago

European stock markets climb at open

2 minutes ago

EU, Czech envoys present credentials to President ..

9 minutes ago

Dozens rescued after Philippine ferry capsizes

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.