Russian Ambassador Denies Reports Claiming India Agrees to Price Cap on Russian Oil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Media reports claiming that India agreed to comply with the price cap on Russian oil introduced by the G7 are not true, Russian Ambassador in New Delhi Denis Alipov said on Thursday.

Bloomberg reported earlier this week, citing sources, that India had decided not to violate Western sanctions against Moscow and comply with the Russian oil price cap approved by the G7.

The Indian government reportedly asked banks and traders to adhere to the sanctions requirements.

"Such misinformation appears regularly," Alipov told the Solovyov Live show.