Russian Ambassadors meets Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Minister for Communications, board of Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan Tuesday met with Russian Ambassador Albert P. Khorev and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation

in multiple fields.

In this meeting, detailed discussions were held on road connectivity between Russia and Pakistan which could greatly increase trade and cargo activities between both countries, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Pakistan was keen to connect Russia through Central Asian countries and back to Karachi Port for the promotion of bilateral trade which would also help other countries to boost their commerce activities.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that Pakistan attached importance to trade relations with Russia due to its great significance in the region.

The Central Asian countries and South Asia were also equally important for trade activities for which Pakistan was ready to invite investment from these countries, he added.

He also informed about his recent visit to Central Asia. In the meeting, they also discussed in detail the promotion of bilateral trade and creating an effective mechanism for investment matters on both sides.

In the meeting, Ambassador of Russia in Pakistan Albert P. Khorev said that Russia also attached great importance to trade and economic relations with Pakistan and added "We are willing to provide financial and technical support to this country in various projects."

He said that the road network of China, Pakistan and Central Asian countries was of special importance, while Russia also wanted to establish road connectivity to Pakistan through Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan as a trade corridor.

Ambassador Albert P. Khorev said that in the current situation, Pakistan had a central position in terms of trade in the region, while Russia wanted to work with Pakistan as a "strategic partner".

In the meeting between the Federal Minister and the Russian Ambassador, the possibilities regarding bilateral flight operation from Islamabad and Karachi to Moscow were also discussed.

Federal Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mehsud was also present in the meeting who briefed the Ambassador on government policies and working of the Department of Communications on road network through China, Afghanistan, Central Asia and other countries.