Russian Ambassadors Meets Aleem Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 08:54 PM
Minister for Communications, Board of Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan Tuesday met with Russian Ambassador Albert P. Khorev and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Minister for Communications, board of Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan Tuesday met with Russian Ambassador Albert P. Khorev and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation
in multiple fields.
In this meeting, detailed discussions were held on road connectivity between Russia and Pakistan which could greatly increase trade and cargo activities between both countries, said a press release.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Pakistan was keen to connect Russia through Central Asian countries and back to Karachi Port for the promotion of bilateral trade which would also help other countries to boost their commerce activities.
Abdul Aleem Khan said that Pakistan attached importance to trade relations with Russia due to its great significance in the region.
The Central Asian countries and South Asia were also equally important for trade activities for which Pakistan was ready to invite investment from these countries, he added.
He also informed about his recent visit to Central Asia. In the meeting, they also discussed in detail the promotion of bilateral trade and creating an effective mechanism for investment matters on both sides.
In the meeting, Ambassador of Russia in Pakistan Albert P. Khorev said that Russia also attached great importance to trade and economic relations with Pakistan and added "We are willing to provide financial and technical support to this country in various projects."
He said that the road network of China, Pakistan and Central Asian countries was of special importance, while Russia also wanted to establish road connectivity to Pakistan through Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan as a trade corridor.
Ambassador Albert P. Khorev said that in the current situation, Pakistan had a central position in terms of trade in the region, while Russia wanted to work with Pakistan as a "strategic partner".
In the meeting between the Federal Minister and the Russian Ambassador, the possibilities regarding bilateral flight operation from Islamabad and Karachi to Moscow were also discussed.
Federal Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mehsud was also present in the meeting who briefed the Ambassador on government policies and working of the Department of Communications on road network through China, Afghanistan, Central Asia and other countries.
Recent Stories
IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT
Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry
Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in defense sector
IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office
KU declares results of BA LLB (H), LLB Final Year Annual Examination 2022
SECP issues consultation paper on certifications of financial sector professiona ..
Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Justice
OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women empowerment
Philippines says Manila, Beijing agree to 'de-escalate' South China Sea tensions
DMC among 36 paramedical staff suspended for absent from duties: Rind
Tajikistan Ambassador hosts KP Governor on exclusive tour of Sioma Resort
Sports journalists have great role in promotion of sports: CM Aide
More Stories From Business
-
SECP issues consultation paper on certifications of financial sector professionals4 minutes ago
-
OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women empowerment3 minutes ago
-
Saudi Stock Exchange ends trading lower at 11606 points1 minute ago
-
Global stocks, euro slip ahead of major elections28 minutes ago
-
China's logistics sector continues expansion in June2 hours ago
-
Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by mid-July2 hours ago
-
Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secretariat3 hours ago
-
Development projects of Sindh Govt may be properly highlighted : Baladi3 hours ago
-
GCWUF arranges RIPE3 hours ago
-
Malaysian ringgit forecast to gradually appreciate this year3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish, gains 728 more points3 hours ago
-
ICCI President express resolve for making country an investment hub4 hours ago