Russian Antimonopoly Agency Advises Gazprom To Boost Natural Gas Sales On Stock Exchange

Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:11 PM

Russian Antimonopoly Agency Advises Gazprom to Boost Natural Gas Sales on Stock Exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Monday that it had suggested that the national energy giant Gazprom should increase the quantity of natural gas it trades on the stock exchange.

"The FAS Russia sent to Gazprom the recommendation to increase natural gas sales on the stock exchange," the press statement said, adding, that the recommendations were directed to Gazprom on Tuesday.

The unsatisfied demand caused by the decline in supplies in August stood at 1.1 billion cubic meters (35.32 billion cubic feet), according to the FAS Russia. This, in turn, sparked higher prices on the stock exchange.

The FAS Russia mentioned that the recommendations were made to promote the fair value of natural gas and to reach the gas sales indicator, set by the Russian government.

