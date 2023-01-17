UrduPoint.com

Russian Antimonopoly Service Says Fines Apple $17.3Mln For Market Dominance Abuse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Russian Antimonopoly Service Says Fines Apple $17.3Mln for Market Dominance Abuse

The Russia Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) announced on Tuesday that it fined Apple 1.2 billion rubles ($17.3 million) for imposing the use of its payment system in the applications of Russian developers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The Russia Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) announced on Tuesday that it fined Apple 1.2 billion rubles ($17.3 million) for imposing the use of its payment system in the applications of Russian developers.

"FAS fined Apple 1.2 billion rubles.

This is the amount the company must pay for abuse of dominant market position. In July 2022, the service recognized the company as violating antimonopoly legislation. Apple imposed on Russian developers of iOS applications the need to use the company's payment system in their applications," the statement read.

Apple has two months to pay the fine starting from the day the document on the imposition of the fine enters into effect, the service added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Fine July Apple Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

DPC receives delegation of Kafa’a media training ..

DPC receives delegation of Kafa’a media training programme in cooperation with ..

7 minutes ago
 Three NATO AWACS Surveillance Jets Arrive in Bucha ..

Three NATO AWACS Surveillance Jets Arrive in Bucharest From Germany - Defense Mi ..

8 minutes ago
 Four-day Capital Book Fair concludes

Four-day Capital Book Fair concludes

9 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to conven ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to convene post-Geneva conference to gi ..

9 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chinese V ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chinese Vice Premier agree to further e ..

9 minutes ago
 PFA Food Expo Plus 2023 to be held in February

PFA Food Expo Plus 2023 to be held in February

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.