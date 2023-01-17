Russian Antimonopoly Service Says Fines Apple $17.3Mln for Market Dominance Abuse

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The Russia Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) announced on Tuesday that it fined Apple 1.2 billion rubles ($17.3 million) for imposing the use of its payment system in the applications of Russian developers.

"FAS fined Apple 1.2 billion rubles.

This is the amount the company must pay for abuse of dominant market position. In July 2022, the service recognized the company as violating antimonopoly legislation. Apple imposed on Russian developers of iOS applications the need to use the company's payment system in their applications," the statement read.

Apple has two months to pay the fine starting from the day the document on the imposition of the fine enters into effect, the service added.