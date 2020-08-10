UrduPoint.com
Russian Antitrust Watchdog Rules Apple Abused Dominance On App Market

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:29 PM

The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service ruled that Apple abused its dominance on the application market and ordered the company to solve this problem, the watchdog said Monday

According to the antitrust service, the case was launched based on a complaint by Kaspersky Lab antivirus company.

Apple was found to restrict tools and possibilities for the development of parental control apps. As a result, third-party apps lost many of their features.

