Russian Army 2020 Expo Opens At Airbase Near Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 03:36 PM

Russian Army 2020 expo opens at airbase near Moscow

The Army 2020 expo and the annual International Army Games started at Kubinka Airbase near Moscow on Sunday (August 23)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Army 2020 expo and the annual International Army Games started at Kubinka Airbase near Moscow on Sunday (August 23).

This year's Army expo, organized by the Russian Defense Ministry is the sixth year of the show, which traditionally introduces new products in the military industry and includes demonstrations of the equipment.

Russia's S-400 air defense missile system, "Pantsir" medium range anti-aircraft system, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks and helicopters were exhibited at the fair.

Nearly 1500 organizations and industrial enterprises introduced more than 28 thousand military technical products and almost 700 units of modern weapons and military equipment take part in the static and dynamic demonstration.

The official web site of the organization said "Forum "Army" is a unique platform for demonstration of the best achievements in military field being represented with modern and advanced units of smart weapon, military equipment, and technologies, construction and maintenance projects, as well as an outstanding opportunity for companies and enterprises to demonstrate its products for further integration into cooperation within the military-industrial complex." The International Military and Technical Forum "Army-2020" will run from from 23 to 29 August 2020 at the congress and exhibition center of the Russian Armed Forces "Patriot", the Alabino training ground and Kubinka airfield.

Representatives from more than 90 countries are at the Army Expo.

