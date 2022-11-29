Russian Audit Chamber Chairman Kudrin Says Submits Resignation Letter to Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The chairman of Russian Accounts Chamber, Alexei Kudrin, on Tuesday confirmed that he is stepping down from office adding that he had submitted his resignation letter to President Vladimir Putin.

"I leave the position of accounts chamber chairman, and I have submitted a corresponding application to the Russian president in accordance with the established procedure," Kudrin said in a message posted on Telegram, confirming earlier reports.

The official said that after working for 25 years in the public sector, he would like to "focus on big projects that are linked to the development of private initiatives that have a significant impact on people.

"

Kudrin is set to take up a position with the Yandex internet services company, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik last week.

Kudrin, 62, took the office of accounts chamber chairman in 2018. He worked as the Russian finance minister from 2000-2011 as well as a deputy prime minister from 2000-2007 and provided prudent fiscal management, commitment to tax and budget reform and championing free market.

Under Kudrin's leadership in Russian financial sector, the country paid most of the foreign debt it had borrowed in the 1990s and became one of the states with lowest foreign debt among major economies.