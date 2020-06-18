UrduPoint.com
Russian Authorities Made No Final Decision On Higher Tax For Higher Income Yet - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 04:44 PM

Russian Authorities Made no Final Decision on Higher Tax for Higher Income Yet - Kremlin

No final decisions on higher tax on higher income have been made yet, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, responding to the questions about this idea allegedly being mulled in the government and the presidential administration

"Because of the difficult situation as you correctly mentioned there is continuous exchange on expert level in the government, in the administration, the exchange of opinions on potential steps, anti-crisis measures and measures to stimulate the economic development, support the economy sectors that have been hit hardest," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the tax rate changes have been discussed as part of that expert exchange.

"No final decisions have been made yet. If they are, we will tell you," Peskov said.

When asked how fast the decision could be made, Peskov replied that "the dialogue is moving forward briskly" and "the decisions ... are being made very fast."

At the moment, Russia has a flat rate income tax of 13 percent.

