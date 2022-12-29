Russian Authorities Ready to Support Transit of Kazakh Oil Via Druzhba to Germany - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia is ready to support the transit of Kazakh oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline system to Germany, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Russia is ready to support the transit of Kazakh oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline system to Germany, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian oil giant Transneft told Sputnik that it has received an application from Kazakh oil transporter KazTransOil for reserving additional capacities of the Druzhba pipeline in the amount of 1.

2 million tonnes for oil transit to Germany in 2023.

"Yes, this issue has been worked out," Novak said, commenting on the information about KazTransOil's request.

The official answered affirmatively to the question of whether Russia would support such an application from Kazakhstan.

"We are fine with that... If part of the Kazakh oil is redirected from Ust-Luga to Druzhba, then this is normal," Novak said.