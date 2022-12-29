UrduPoint.com

Russian Authorities Ready To Support Transit Of Kazakh Oil Via Druzhba To Germany - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Russian Authorities Ready to Support Transit of Kazakh Oil Via Druzhba to Germany - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak

Russia is ready to support the transit of Kazakh oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline system to Germany, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Russia is ready to support the transit of Kazakh oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline system to Germany, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian oil giant Transneft told Sputnik that it has received an application from Kazakh oil transporter KazTransOil for reserving additional capacities of the Druzhba pipeline in the amount of 1.

2 million tonnes for oil transit to Germany in 2023.

"Yes, this issue has been worked out," Novak said, commenting on the information about KazTransOil's request.

The official answered affirmatively to the question of whether Russia would support such an application from Kazakhstan.

"We are fine with that... If part of the Kazakh oil is redirected from Ust-Luga to Druzhba, then this is normal," Novak said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Fine Germany Kazakhstan From Million

Recent Stories

3,200 cops to be deployed to ensure security on ne ..

3,200 cops to be deployed to ensure security on new year's night

24 seconds ago
 37-member NUML delegation visits Parliament House

37-member NUML delegation visits Parliament House

25 seconds ago
 Governor administers oath to TUJ office bearers

Governor administers oath to TUJ office bearers

4 minutes ago
 UK Mulling COVID-19 Controls for China Arrivals - ..

UK Mulling COVID-19 Controls for China Arrivals - Defense Minister

4 minutes ago
 Exciting competitions of Potohar Sports Festival i ..

Exciting competitions of Potohar Sports Festival in progress

4 minutes ago
 RPO praises police for their services in ensuring ..

RPO praises police for their services in ensuring peace

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.