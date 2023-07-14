Russian Authorities Taking Measures to Protect Economy, Companies - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The Russian authorities are taking measures to protect the Russian economy and companies, against the background of aggressive actions by a number of countries against the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Against the background of those unprecedented, completely aggressive actions against us in other countries, the government is taking measures to protect our economy, to protect our companies, first of all. This is the way to treat such decisions," Peskov told a briefing.