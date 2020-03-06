UrduPoint.com
Russian Banker Tinkov Reveals Acute Leukemia Diagnosis Amid US Tax Claims

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:03 PM

Russian banker Oleg Tinkov said on Friday soon after it became known he could face up to six years in prison in the United States for allegedly filing false tax returns he had been diagnosed with acute leukemia in October and had already undergone several cycles of chemotherapy

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Russian banker Oleg Tinkov said on Friday soon after it became known he could face up to six years in prison in the United States for allegedly filing false tax returns he had been diagnosed with acute leukemia in October and had already undergone several cycles of chemotherapy.

"I have not appeared in public over the past few days, which has triggered some questions and some speculation in light of the legal process. And although I have long been unwilling to reveal the details, it seems time has come to announce that I have been diagnosed with acute leukemia," Tinkov said.

He added he had been diagnosed in October and had already underdone several cycles of chemotherapy.

"I used to fight for myself and for my business, but now I will be fighting for the most important thing, for life itself. Thanks a lot to my friends, to my amazing children and my angel wife, they have all lined up behind me and keep showing me their love," Tinkov added.

The banker went on to say that lawyers were dealing with US' tax claims, enabling him to focus on health.

According to the US Justice Department, Tinkov falsely reported an income of less than $206,000 in his 2013 tax return and then falsely claimed a net worth of $300,000 in a 2013 Initial and Annual Expatriation Statement.

