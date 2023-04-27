Based on data for the first months of 2023 the Bank of Russia projects that by the end of this year, the country's banking sector will rake in a profit of 1.9 trillion rubles ($23,3 billion) or more, Deputy Governor Olga Polyakova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Based on data for the first months of 2023 the Bank of Russia projects that by the end of this year, the country's banking sector will rake in a profit of 1.9 trillion rubles ($23,3 billion) or more, Deputy Governor Olga Polyakova said on Thursday.

"The banking sector ended 2022 with a profit of 200 billion rubles, the figure is not so big, especially compared to the previous year, but the first months of this year give us reason to believe that by the end of this year, the banking sector may reach the indicator of 1.9 trillion rubles or even more, which is comparable to the profit for 2021," Polyakova said.

In March, the Bank of Russia said it expected the profit of the Russian banking sector to reach 1.2-1.5 trillion rubles in 2023. In 2021, the profit of the Russian banks amounted to a record 2.4 trillion rubles.

Western countries have frozen Russia's foreign currency reserves, halted international payments from Russian banks, and disconnected them from the SWIFT system as part of sanctions against Moscow after it launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.