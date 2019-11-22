- Home
- Russian Banking Sector's Profit in Jan-Oct Up 41.7 Percent to $26.7 Billion - Central Bank
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:07 AM
The profit of the Russian banking sector in January-October of this year totaled 1.7 trillion rubles ($26.7 billion), an increase of 41.7 percent year on year, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said in a review on the development of the banking sector
"The [pretax] profit of the banking sector in the first 10 months of 2019 reached 1.7 trillion rubles against 1.2 trillion rubles in January-October 2018," it said.