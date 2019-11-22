(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The profit of the Russian banking sector in January-October of this year totaled 1.7 trillion rubles ($26.7 billion), an increase of 41.7 percent year on year, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said in a review on the development of the banking sector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The profit of the Russian banking sector in January-October of this year totaled 1.7 trillion rubles ($26.7 billion), an increase of 41.7 percent year on year, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said in a review on the development of the banking sector.

"The [pretax] profit of the banking sector in the first 10 months of 2019 reached 1.7 trillion rubles against 1.2 trillion rubles in January-October 2018," it said.