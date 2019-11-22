UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Banking Sector's Profit In Jan-Oct Up 41.7 Percent To $26.7 Billion - Central Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:07 AM

Russian Banking Sector's Profit in Jan-Oct Up 41.7 Percent to $26.7 Billion - Central Bank

The profit of the Russian banking sector in January-October of this year totaled 1.7 trillion rubles ($26.7 billion), an increase of 41.7 percent year on year, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said in a review on the development of the banking sector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The profit of the Russian banking sector in January-October of this year totaled 1.7 trillion rubles ($26.7 billion), an increase of 41.7 percent year on year, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said in a review on the development of the banking sector.

"The [pretax] profit of the banking sector in the first 10 months of 2019 reached 1.7 trillion rubles against 1.2 trillion rubles in January-October 2018," it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bank 2018 2019 Billion

Recent Stories

US President thanks Pakistan for efforts in releas ..

23 minutes ago

Russian National Burkov to Appear Before US Court ..

45 seconds ago

Lavrov to Meet With Diplomats From China, Nepal on ..

42 minutes ago

US Senate Votes for Stopgap Measure to Keep Federa ..

43 minutes ago

ICRC Assists in Release of 10 Afghan Security Pers ..

43 minutes ago

Two US Airmen Killed in Aircraft Mishap During Tra ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.