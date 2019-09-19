Russian Banks' Profit in Jan-Aug Grew 56 Percent to $24.9Bln - Central Bank

The profit of the Russian banking sector in January-August of this year amounted to 1.4 trillion rubles ($24.9bln), a nearly 56 percent increase year on year, the Central Bank of Russia said in a review on the sector's development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The profit of the Russian banking sector in January-August of this year amounted to 1.4 trillion rubles ($24.9bln), a nearly 56 percent increase year on year, the Central Bank of Russia said in a review on the sector's development.

"The [net] profit of the banking sector in January-August 2019 amounted to 1.4 trillion rubles (0.9 trillion rubles in January-August 2018)," the regulator said.