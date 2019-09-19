UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Banks' Profit In Jan-Aug Grew 56 Percent To $24.9Bln - Central Bank

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:09 AM

Russian Banks' Profit in Jan-Aug Grew 56 Percent to $24.9Bln - Central Bank

The profit of the Russian banking sector in January-August of this year amounted to 1.4 trillion rubles ($24.9bln), a nearly 56 percent increase year on year, the Central Bank of Russia said in a review on the sector's development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The profit of the Russian banking sector in January-August of this year amounted to 1.4 trillion rubles ($24.9bln), a nearly 56 percent increase year on year, the Central Bank of Russia said in a review on the sector's development.

"The [net] profit of the banking sector in January-August 2019 amounted to 1.4 trillion rubles (0.9 trillion rubles in January-August 2018)," the regulator said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bank 2018 2019

Recent Stories

Sharjah introduces US business community to promis ..

1 hour ago

Flydubai celebrates five years of operations to Ka ..

1 hour ago

Tripartite MoU between ZHO, Musanada, Tadweer

1 hour ago

Ukrainian Side Says Ready for Forces Separation in ..

6 minutes ago

Investigators Open Probe Into Attack on Police Off ..

7 minutes ago

UN Chief Says He Hopes Formation of Syrian Constit ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.