Russian, Belarusian Central Banks Discuss Bilateral Economic Situation

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Representatives of the Russian and Belarusian central banks have exchanged information regarding the economic situation in the two countries and discussed issues pertaining to bilateral cooperation, the Belarusian National Bank's press service announced on Monday.

The consultations were held in the Russian city of Petrozavodsk from July 19-20 as part of a regular session between the Interbank Currency Council of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and the National Bank of the Republic Belarus.

"The meeting's participants looked into the economic situation and how monetary policies are implemented in Belarus and Russia in 2019, discussed mechanisms that regulate and monitor the financial sphere, as well as the state of the two countries' banking systems, and exchanged information regarding relevant issues between the Russian and Russian central banks' and their current activities," the Belarusian National Bank's press service said.

The Interbank Currency Council of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and the National Bank of the Republic Belarus was established in 1999 to prepare intergovernmental agreements concerning banking activities, unify legal frameworks for the financial and banking spheres, and make recommendations regarding the development and conduct of coordinated monetary policies.