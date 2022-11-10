Russian-Belarusian Common Electricity Market to Be Launched on January 1, 2024 - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The common electricity market of Russia and Belarus is expected to start operating on January 1, 2024, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Thursday.

"The combined electricity market must start operating from January 1, 2024," the Belarusian energy ministry said on Telegram.

At the first stage, transactions for the purchase and sale of electricity will be carried out through empowered business entities ” one from the each party, a statement read.

From 2025, the common electricity market of Belarus and Russia must be synchronized with the operation of the electricity market of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Belarusian energy ministry added.