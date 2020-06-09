Russian, Belarusian Energy Ministers Discuss Interaction in Gas Sector - Ministry

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Karankevich, held a video conference on gas issues, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Karankevich, held a video conference on gas issues, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.

"During the talks, the ministers discussed pressing issues of bilateral cooperation between Russia and Belarus in the gas sector," it said.