Russian Bid to Shift Energy Trading to Rubles Nonviable Long-Term - Qatari Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Qatari Energy Minister Saad Sherida Kaabi expressed doubt on Saturday that the Russian demand to pay it for energy exports in its national Currency would have any fundamental impact on the trading.

"I don't think it will change the long-term way that we have been dealing and will be dealing in the future. I don't think it will fundamentally change the way we have been doing it," he told the Doha Forum in Qatar.

He suggested that the conflict in Ukraine made Russian President Vladimir Putin order state energy giant Gazprom to accept gas payments from "unfriendly" countries in Russian rubles.

"I think this is a reaction based on a war situation. I don't think you can base a long-term plan and a mechanism of how the oil and gas business and the financial sector attached to it works with short-term events," Kaabi said.

Putin said on Wednesday that it made no sense for Russia to sell commodities to the European Union and the United States in Euros or US Dollars after they limited financial transactions with Russia. EU leaders argued that the demand was in violation of existing supply contracts.