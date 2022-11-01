UrduPoint.com

Russian Billionaires Lost $83.4 Billion This Year - Reports

Published November 01, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The collective wealth of the Russian billionaires has shrunk by $83.4 billion since the beginning of the year, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index says.

The index includes the 500 richest people on the planet, 25 of them are Russian citizens. Their combined net worth is estimated at $299.6 billion.

Viktor Vekselberg, the owner of the Renova Group investments company, suffered the most, losing $11.2 billion with his fortune dropping to $7.32 billion.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world's richest people. The index is calculated on the basis of the share price of the companies owned by entrepreneurs, though the calculations for the net worth analysis vary for each individual. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.

