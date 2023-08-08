Open Menu

Russian Budget Deficit For January-July Amounted To 1.8% Of GDP - Finance Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Russian Budget Deficit for January-July Amounted to 1.8% of GDP - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The Russian budget deficit for January-July amounted to 1.8% of the GDP or 2.8 trillion rubles ($29 billion), the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

For the same period last year, the budget deficit was 0.4% of GDP. The ministry also said that the "dynamics of the execution of Federal budget expenditures has reached a normal level."

"According to preliminary estimates, the volume of federal budget expenditures for 7 months of 2023 amounted to 17,341 billion rubles, exceeding the figures for the same period last year by 14% y/y (+2.

3% y-o-y since the beginning of the second quarter of 2023)," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the ministry said that oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget decreased by 41.4% in January-July, while non-oil and gas revenues increased by 19.8% in the same period.

"Non-oil and gas revenues of the federal budget amounted to 10,332 billion rubles and increased by 19.8% year-on-year," the ministry said, adding that oil and gas revenues amounted to 4.1 billion rubles.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Budget Oil Same Gas Billion

Recent Stories

More than 100 exciting live shows and features awa ..

More than 100 exciting live shows and features await audience of ADIHEX

21 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian parliament sign ‘Cooperatio ..

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs keeping registration&#039;s ..

Sharjah Ruler directs keeping registration&#039;s door open at SMA

36 minutes ago
 NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond me ..

NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond means case

1 hour ago
 PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their s ..

PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their sacrifices

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition fi ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition firms to ensure secure work envi ..

1 hour ago
Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win ..

Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win over PNG

1 hour ago
 PM likely to advice president to dissolve National ..

PM likely to advice president to dissolve National Assembly today

2 hours ago
 PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

2 hours ago
 SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages ..

SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages Affairs Department

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister presides over meeting about airpo ..

Finance Minister presides over meeting about airports' outsourcing

2 hours ago
 Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV ..

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV programme

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business