Russian Budget Deficit In 2022 Amounted To Over $47Bln Or 2.3% Of GDP - Finance Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 05:11 PM

Russian Budget Deficit in 2022 Amounted to Over $47Bln or 2.3% of GDP - Finance Minister

Russia's budget deficit in 2022 amounted to 3.3 trillion rubles ($47.4 billion), or 2.3% of the country's GDP, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Russia's budget deficit in 2022 amounted to 3.3 trillion rubles ($47.4 billion), or 2.3% of the country's GDP, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

"We also increased the volume of raising funds from the financial market, as a result of which our budget deficit increased and this deficit amounted to 3.3 trillion rubles or 2.3% of GDP," Siluanov told a government meeting.

