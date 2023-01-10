Russian Budget Deficit in 2022 Amounted to Over $47Bln or 2.3% of GDP - Finance Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Russia's budget deficit in 2022 amounted to 3.3 trillion rubles ($47.4 billion), or 2.3% of the country's GDP, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

"We also increased the volume of raising funds from the financial market, as a result of which our budget deficit increased and this deficit amounted to 3.3 trillion rubles or 2.3% of GDP," Siluanov told a government meeting.