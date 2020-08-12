Russian Budget Deficit Reached $20.3Bln From January-July - Finance Ministry

Russia's federal budget deficit was 1.522 trillion rubles ($20.3 billion) in January-July, according to a preliminary estimate of the Russian Finance Ministry.

In July, the budget deficit amounted to 699.217 billion rubles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Russia's Federal budget deficit was 1.522 trillion rubles ($20.3 billion) in January-July, according to a preliminary estimate of the Russian Finance Ministry.

In July, the budget deficit amounted to 699.217 billion rubles.

Revenues received for seven months reached 10.399 trillion rubles, which is 50.5 percent of the current year's plan.

Budget expenditures were 11.922 trillion rubles, or 60.6 percent of the approved annual volume and 54.4 percent of the consolidated budget, taking into account amendments.