Russian Budget Deficit to Amount to 5-6% of GDP in 2020 - Central Bank

Russia's budget deficit, amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), if the situation develops in line with the basic forecast, will total 5-6 percent of GDP in 2020, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said in a monetary policy report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russia's budget deficit, amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), if the situation develops in line with the basic forecast, will total 5-6 percent of GDP in 2020, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said in a monetary policy report.

"According to the Bank of Russia's estimates, if the situation develops in accordance with the basic forecast, the budget deficit in 2020 will amount to 5-6% of GDP, which will be an important factor in supporting aggregate demand," the report said.

The assessment takes into account the budgetary measures announced as of April 23 and the transfer of part of the CBR profit from the sale of a stake in Sberbank in the amount of 1.1 trillion rubles ($14.7 billion) to budget revenues.

After a meeting of the board of directors on the key rate on April 24, CBR head Elvira Nabiullina said the budget deficit was expected to be "within 6 percent."