- Home
- Business
- Russian Budget Deficit to Drop From 2% in 2023 to 1.4% in 2024, 0.7% in 2025 - Mishustin
Russian Budget Deficit To Drop From 2% In 2023 To 1.4% In 2024, 0.7% In 2025 - Mishustin
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 05:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Russia's budget deficit will gradually decrease from 2% in 2023 to 1.4% in 2024 and to 0.7% in 2025, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.
"In 2023 and 2024, we will provide for a transition period, when spending will be higher by 2.
9 trillion rubles ($48.2 billion) and 1.6 trillion rubles, respectively. The budget deficit will thus be gradually reduced from 2% in 2023 to 1.4% in 2024 and to 0.7% of GDP in 2025," Mishustin said at a meeting of the government commission on budget projections.