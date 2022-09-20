UrduPoint.com

Russian Budget Deficit To Drop From 2% In 2023 To 1.4% In 2024, 0.7% In 2025 - Mishustin

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Russian Budget Deficit to Drop From 2% in 2023 to 1.4% in 2024, 0.7% in 2025 - Mishustin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Russia's budget deficit will gradually decrease from 2% in 2023 to 1.4% in 2024 and to 0.7% in 2025, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said  on Tuesday.

"In 2023 and 2024, we will provide for a transition period, when spending will be higher by 2.

9 trillion rubles ($48.2 billion) and 1.6 trillion rubles, respectively. The budget deficit will thus be gradually reduced from 2% in 2023 to 1.4% in 2024 and to 0.7% of GDP in 2025," Mishustin said at a meeting of the government commission on budget projections.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Budget From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Planning Minister announces to launch 'Adopt a Dis ..

Planning Minister announces to launch 'Adopt a District' program

1 minute ago
 Army Chief, EU Ambassador discuss regional securit ..

Army Chief, EU Ambassador discuss regional security

12 minutes ago
 SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orph ..

SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orphan girl

31 minutes ago
 Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I mat ..

Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I match against England

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.