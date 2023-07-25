Open Menu

Russian Budget Deficit To Reach 2-2.5% Of GDP In 2023 - Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Russian Budget Deficit to Reach 2-2.5% of GDP in 2023 - Finance Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The deficit of the Russian state budget will amount to 2-2.5% of GDP, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday, adding that Russia has enough resources to meet the planned and additional budget expenditures that arise during the year.

"Now the size of the deficit is reaching approximately the levels that we included in the plan. At the end of the year, it will be 2-2.5% of GDP. More precisely, it will be possible to say in the second half of the year. We have enough resources to meet the planned expenses and additional ones that arise during the year," Siluanov said in an interview with Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty.

According to the law on the Federal budget for 2023 and the planned period of 2024-2025, Russia's budget revenues in 2023 are planned at the level of 26.13 trillion rubles ($289 billion), while expenditures will reach 29.056 trillion rubles and deficit will be 2.925 trillion rubles. At the same time, the budget deficit in 2023 is expected to reach 2% of GDP, in 2024 - 1.4% and in 2025 - 0.7%.

