MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The Russian budget was executed with a 3.4 trillion rubles ($42 billion) deficit in January-May, while the expenditures increased by 27% to 13.2 trillion rubles, the Finance Ministry said in its preliminary estimate.

The ministry also said that "at the same time, in terms of the receipt of key non-oil and gas revenues - both the Federal budget and the budget system as a whole - there is a steady positive trend."