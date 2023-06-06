- Home
Russian Budget Executed With $42 Bln Deficit In January-May - Finance Ministry's Estimate
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 09:53 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The Russian budget was executed with a 3.4 trillion rubles ($42 billion) deficit in January-May, while the expenditures increased by 27% to 13.2 trillion rubles, the Finance Ministry said in its preliminary estimate.
The ministry also said that "at the same time, in terms of the receipt of key non-oil and gas revenues - both the Federal budget and the budget system as a whole - there is a steady positive trend."