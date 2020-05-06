Russian Budget Expenditures in 2020 Will Be Increased by $14.5 Billion - Siluanov

Russia's budget expenditures this year to maintain the economy due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak will be increased by 1.07 trillion rubles ($14.5 billion), and there should be no further increase, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russia's budget expenditures this year to maintain the economy due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak will be increased by 1.07 trillion rubles ($14.5 billion), and there should be no further increase, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"To finance additional costs associated with supporting the economy, the proceeds from the acquisition of Sberbank from the Central Bank will be used, which is 1.07 trillion rubles this year," the minister said in an interview with the Vedomosti business daily.

"And we need to stop and not further increase the expenditures," Siluanov said.