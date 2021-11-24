Russian Budget in 2021 Became More Dependent on Oil, Gas Revenues - Accounts Chamber

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget for the first nine months of this year exceeded one third of total revenues to the treasury, this was the result of the "tax maneuver" in the oil and gas sector, as well as the rise in oil prices, according to a report of the Accounts Chamber on the implementation of the Federal budget for January-September 2021.

"The share of oil and gas revenues in total federal budget revenues in the reporting period amounted to 34.5% and increased by 5.3 percentage points compared to the same period in 2020," the Chamber said.

"In January-September 2020, the share of these revenues was 29.2%," it said.

The volume of oil and gas revenues for the reporting period amounted to 6.185 trillion rubles ($83.2 billion) - 60 percent more than in the same period last year.