Russian Budget Lost Over $654Mln Because of Tax Crimes - Investigative Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Russia's budget has not received more than $654 million of tax Dollars because of tax crimes, Vice-Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Yelena Leonenko told Sputnik.

According to her, the law enforcement authorities have registered 3062 tax crimes within the first six months of 2020.

"The size of incurred budget damage is more than 47 billion rubles [$654 million]," Leonenko said.