Russian Budget May Lose $7Bln if Oil Keeps at $35 Until End of Year - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Finance Ministry is not expecting a recession in the Russian economy and a serious fall in non-oil and gas budget revenues in 2020 amid falling oil prices and the current depreciation of the ruble, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev said Tuesday.

"We have a mechanism to compensate for such risks [loss of non-oil and gas budget revenues] ...

it is called conditionally approved expenses. For the first year [2020], they make up 2.5 percent of expenses, and it's about 0,5 trillion rubles [$7 bln], the next year it's 5 percent, or about a trillion [rubles]," Kolychev told reporters in Moscow.

A technical recession occurs when two consecutive quarters of seasonally adjusted GDP show a negative trend. The last time the Russian economy was in a recession during the crisis of 2014-2015, and it ended in the spring of 2016.