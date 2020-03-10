- Home
- Business
- News
- Russian Budget May Lose $7Bln if Oil Keeps at $35 Until End of Year - Finance Ministry
Russian Budget May Lose $7Bln If Oil Keeps At $35 Until End Of Year - Finance Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:15 PM
The Finance Ministry is not expecting a recession in the Russian economy and a serious fall in non-oil and gas budget revenues in 2020 amid falling oil prices and the current depreciation of the ruble, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev said Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Finance Ministry is not expecting a recession in the Russian economy and a serious fall in non-oil and gas budget revenues in 2020 amid falling oil prices and the current depreciation of the ruble, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev said Tuesday.
"We have a mechanism to compensate for such risks [loss of non-oil and gas budget revenues] ...
it is called conditionally approved expenses. For the first year [2020], they make up 2.5 percent of expenses, and it's about 0,5 trillion rubles [$7 bln], the next year it's 5 percent, or about a trillion [rubles]," Kolychev told reporters in Moscow.
A technical recession occurs when two consecutive quarters of seasonally adjusted GDP show a negative trend. The last time the Russian economy was in a recession during the crisis of 2014-2015, and it ended in the spring of 2016.