Russian Budget Revenues From Oil, Gas Industry Up by 28% in 2022 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Russian budget revenues from the oil and gas industry grew in 2022 by 28%, or by 2.5 trillion rubles ($36.7 billion), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

