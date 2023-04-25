UrduPoint.com

Russian Budget Stable, Deficit To Be Near Target Figures By Year-End - Senior Official

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Russia's budget is stable, its deficit by the end of the year will be near target figures after a period of large expenditures early this year, presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin said on Tuesday.

"The budget is generally stable.

After a period of fairly large budget expenditures at the beginning of this year, we will have a surplus until the end of the year, which indicates its stability. In general, the deficit level will be close to target figures," Oreshkin said at the educational marathon "Knowledge. First."

According to the current estimates, the budget deficit of is expected to be at the level of 2% of GDP.

