Russian Budget Surplus in Jan-Nov Totaled $47.6Bln, or 3.1% of GDP - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russia's Federal budget surplus in January-November 2019 totaled 3.1 percent of GDP, or 3.025 trillion rubles ($47.6bln), the ministry said in a preliminary assessment Wednesday.

Revenues amounted to 18.025 trillion rubles, expenses stood at 15 trillion rubles.