UrduPoint.com

Russian Budget To Get $260Bln From Oil, Gas Sales In 2022 - Rystad Energy

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2022 | 06:08 PM

Russian Budget to Get $260Bln From Oil, Gas Sales in 2022 - Rystad Energy

Russia is projected to add $260 billion into its budget from sales of oil and gas this year because of high energy prices, Norwegian research company Rystad Energy said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Russia is projected to add $260 billion into its budget from sales of oil and gas this year because of high energy prices, Norwegian research company Rystad Energy said on Monday.

"Despite the severe oil production cuts expected in Russia this year, tax revenue will increase significantly to more than $180 billion due to the spike in oil prices, Rystad Energy research shows. This is 45% and 181% higher than in 2021 and 2020, respectively," the company said in a statement, adding that "extremely high gas prices in Europe as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices in Asia will generate around $80 billion of tax flows in Russia in 2022."

According to Rystad Energy, European buyers started avoiding buying Russian oil over concerns about sanctions immediately after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Nevertheless, this issue created problems only for three weeks and in the exports started to rebound in late May thanks to new orders from China and India. In April, Russia's oil exports remained stable.

"If further sanctions on Russian energy exports come into place, then the most likely scenario is a gradual phase-out of Russian oil in Western markets that will take several months to complete.

Russia's ability to redirect all unwanted cargoes from the West to Asia are limited, meaning that, in the case of embargoes, Russia will be forced to cut production further as it lacks storage capacity for extra crude volumes," the company stated.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Ukraine's allies, including the European Union, rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

Last week, European Commission Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis told The Times that Brussels was drafting more sanctions against Russia over the operation in Ukraine, which will include "some form of an oil embargo."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe China Budget European Union Company Oil Brussels Luhansk Donetsk February April May Gas 2020 Market Media All From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Six gangsters arrested

Six gangsters arrested

1 minute ago
 PFUJ expresses resolve to continue fight for ensur ..

PFUJ expresses resolve to continue fight for ensuring freedom of expression

1 minute ago
 Foolproof security arrangements to be ensured on E ..

Foolproof security arrangements to be ensured on Eid: DPO

2 minutes ago
 Finnish group scraps nuclear plant deal with Russi ..

Finnish group scraps nuclear plant deal with Russia's Rosatom

2 minutes ago
 NA speaker felicitates nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

NA speaker felicitates nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

2 minutes ago
 Moldova Sees No Signs of Military Threat From Russ ..

Moldova Sees No Signs of Military Threat From Russia - Defense Ministry

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.