Russian Budget to Get Extra $8.1Bln in 2023 From Oil Taxation Changes - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Russia's budget will additionally receive more than 600 billion rubles ($8.1 billion) in 2023 from changes in taxation in the oil industry, Deputy Finance Minister Mikhail Kotyukov said.

"We expect the cumulative budget effect of more than 600 billion rubles in 2023 due to all the proposed measures.

We proceed from the fact that these clarifications, the adjustment of the taxation regime, will not have a negative effect, impact on the volume of oil production," Kotyukov said during the State Duma committee on budget and taxes.

The committee supported the adoption in the first reading of the bill, which since April limits the discount on Russian Urals oil in relation to the price of Brent for calculating oil taxes.