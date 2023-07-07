(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget in January-June decreased by 47% compared to the same period last year to 3.382 trillion rubles ($36.7 billion), the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

"Oil and gas revenues amounted to 3,382 billion rubles and decreased by 47% year-on-year, which is associated with a high base of comparison last year, a decrease in Urals oil prices, a decrease in prices and a decrease in natural gas exports.

The monthly dynamics of oil and gas revenues is gradually reaching trajectory corresponding to their base level (8 trillion rubles a year)," the ministry said.