MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russian business is able to meet China's growing energy needs, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

"Russian business is able to meet the growing demand from the Chinese economy for energy resources - both within the framework of current projects and those that are currently in the process of being coordinated," Putin said.