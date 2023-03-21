UrduPoint.com

Russian Business Able To Meet China's Growing Energy Needs - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 09:16 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russian business is able to meet China's growing energy needs, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

"Russian business is able to meet the growing demand from the Chinese economy for energy resources - both within the framework of current projects and those that are currently in the process of being coordinated," Putin said.

