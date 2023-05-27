Russian business delegation visits TEXPO-2023; terms price, quality of products satisfactory

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :A business delegation from Russia on Saturday visited the 4th International Textile Exhibition (TEXPO)- 2023 at the Expo Centre Karachi and expressed its satisfaction over the price and quality of the Pakistani products.

The delegation is visiting the TEXPO for the first time and lauded the quality and price of the products put on the display.

While speaking to APP, Head of Business Development Department of the Sima Land Company of Russia, Katrina Tissen said that it was her fifth visit to Pakistan and first to the TEXPO.

She said that the number of manufacturers in the exhibition was magnificent.

She said, 'Inshah Allah, we will have really a good business and good relationship between our two countries, Russia and Pakistan.' Replying to a question on reaching agreements with Pakistani companies in TEXPO, Tissen said that they would be working on that after the expo and after getting quotations and all technical details.

Replying to another question, she said that it was really pleasure to be here in Pakistan and all people were very hospitable. She further said, 'What we might know from media about Pakistan, lots of the things are not true, once you come here and you experience everything yourself.' She hoped that Russian and Pakistan business communities could grow together and met the expectations.

Other members of the delegation said that they were glad to be here in Pakistan and intend to visit her next time too.

They also stressed the need for further highlighting the efforts for increasing the business and trade activities between the two countries.