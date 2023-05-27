UrduPoint.com

Russian Business Delegation Visits TEXPO-2023; Terms Price, Quality Of Products Satisfactory

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Russian business delegation visits TEXPO-2023; terms price, quality of products satisfactory

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :A business delegation from Russia on Saturday visited the 4th International Textile Exhibition (TEXPO)- 2023 at the Expo Centre Karachi and expressed its satisfaction over the price and quality of the Pakistani products.

The delegation is visiting the TEXPO for the first time and lauded the quality and price of the products put on the display.

While speaking to APP, Head of Business Development Department of the Sima Land Company of Russia, Katrina Tissen said that it was her fifth visit to Pakistan and first to the TEXPO.

She said that the number of manufacturers in the exhibition was magnificent.

She said, 'Inshah Allah, we will have really a good business and good relationship between our two countries, Russia and Pakistan.' Replying to a question on reaching agreements with Pakistani companies in TEXPO, Tissen said that they would be working on that after the expo and after getting quotations and all technical details.

Replying to another question, she said that it was really pleasure to be here in Pakistan and all people were very hospitable. She further said, 'What we might know from media about Pakistan, lots of the things are not true, once you come here and you experience everything yourself.' She hoped that Russian and Pakistan business communities could grow together and met the expectations.

Other members of the delegation said that they were glad to be here in Pakistan and intend to visit her next time too.

They also stressed the need for further highlighting the efforts for increasing the business and trade activities between the two countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Business Russia Company Visit Price Textile Media All From

Recent Stories

Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet mem ..

Diplomatic passports of Imran Khan’s cabinet members cancelled

35 minutes ago
 Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electr ..

Tadweer launches Middle East’s first 100% electric waste-collection truck in A ..

36 minutes ago
 Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

1 hour ago
 Global investment in clean energy is on course to ..

Global investment in clean energy is on course to rise to USD 1.7 trillion in 20 ..

1 hour ago
 Arabsat launches BADR-8 satellite into orbit

Arabsat launches BADR-8 satellite into orbit

1 hour ago
 Spanish School of Abu Dhabi unveils Spanish Langua ..

Spanish School of Abu Dhabi unveils Spanish Language Center

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.