Russian Business Happy to See Foreign Companies Leave - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The Russian business is happy about the departure of foreign companies from the market as new places open up, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday when asked about Finnish President Sauli Niinisto's statement about Finnish companies leaving Russia.

"Those Russian companies, businesspeople who occupy the place vacated after the departure of foreign, including Finnish companies, in the Russian market, they will not agree: they welcome the exit of foreign companies and feel quite comfortable and happy in the new business," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that the Kremlin will not give any advises to Niinisto who said that sanctions against Russia are not working.

"We do not consider ourselves in the right to give advice to the president of Finland, who was elected by the people of Finland. The people, who are close and with whom we are united by a very good past and, we hope that it will also be a good future after this blindness by Russophobia with its absolutely far-fetched Russophobic fears (will pass)," Peskov said.