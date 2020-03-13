UrduPoint.com
Russian Business Week In Moscow Delayed Over COVID-19 - Organizers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:31 PM

The Russian Business Week in Moscow, which was scheduled for mid-March, will be delayed, preliminary until fall, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) said on Friday

The Russian Business Week was set to run from March 16-19. President Vladimir Putin was expected to traditionally attend the event.

"I suggest, in connection with the coronavirus situation ... raising the issue of postponement of the Russian Business Week and the RSPP Congress," Alexander Shokhin said.

He offered to push back the event to October.

Russia has so far registered 35 coronavirus cases. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 135,000, with a death toll of over 4,900. More than 69,600 patients have recovered. The global virus prompted the World Health Organization on Wednesday to call it a pandemic.

