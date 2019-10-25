Russian Business Welcome to Invest in CAR, Country Has Much to Offer - CAR President

The Russian business is welcome to invest in the Central African Republic (CAR), as the country has a lot to offer in commerce and industry, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera said in an interview with Sputnik

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The Russian business is welcome to invest in the Central African Republic (CAR), as the country has a lot to offer in commerce and industry, car President Faustin-Archange Touadera said in an interview with Sputnik.

"There is also a number of sectors for investment. Let's say Russian businessmen have a lot of capacities in CAR in the sectors of commerce and industry. These sectors were liberalized, so they can come and launch their activities, invest in CAR, respecting ... the laws of commerce," Toudera said.