Russian Cabinet Allocates $352Mln to Support Automotive Industry - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Russian government will allocate 25 billion rubles ($352 million) to support the automotive industry, including 5 billion rubles for purchasing ambulance cars, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"We also continue supporting sectors and enterprises affected by the spreading of the coronavirus infection.

Under the presidential order, we will allocate 25 billion rubles for supporting the automotive industry, of which 5 billion rubles will be allocated for purchasing ambulance cars," Mishustin said at a cabinet session.

The allocated funds will also be used for concessional lending and leasing, and advance purchasing of Russia-made cars for companies and corporation with state participation, the prime minister added.