Russian Cabinet Allocates $92.8Mln to Industry Ministry for Buying Artificial Respirators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The Russian government will allocate 7.5 billion rubles ($92.8 million) to the Ministry of Industry and Trade for purchasing at least 5,700 artificial respirators in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new decree, published on the official legal information portal.

Apart from that, 10 billion rubles will be allocated for purchasing equipment for epidemic diseases diagnostics and treatment, and personal protective equipment. Five billion rubles will be allocated to the ministry for purchasing infrared scanners, no-contact thermometers and air disinfection devices.