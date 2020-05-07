Russian Cabinet Discusses Allocations for Airlines Facing Income Decrease Due to COVID-19

The Russian cabinet said it held on Thursday a meeting to discuss grants for Russian airlines facing an income decrease due to the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Russian cabinet said it held on Thursday a meeting to discuss grants for Russian airlines facing an income decrease due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The participants of the meeting discussed providing in 2020 grants from the Federal budget to Russian air companies facing an income decrease amid reduction in passenger travel due to the coronavirus," the cabinet said in a statement.

The meeting also focused on a package of amendments, aimed at creating conditions for urgently responding to challenges related to the spreading of the coronavirus, according to the cabinet.

The meeting was chaired by� First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, who currently replaces Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, diagnosed with COVID-19.