Russian Cabinet, Experts to Discuss Special Economic Measures Against Georgia - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Russian government will discuss with the country's business community the Russian lower house's recent statement on special economic measures against Georgia and will then put forward relevant offers to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Alexander Sinenko, the plenipotentiary representative of the Russian government at the lower house, said on Tuesday.

The Russian lower house adopted earlier in the day a statement in which it recommended the Russian government to consider the expediency of applying special economic measures against Georgia and submit relevant proposals to Putin.

"It [the statement] will be studied in the Russian government as soon as possible, and after a thorough integral discussion with the business and expert community, with ministries and agencies relevant proposals about imposing special economic measures will be formulated and presented to the president of the Russian Federation," Sinenko said at a plenary session of the Russian lower house.