UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cabinet, Experts To Discuss Special Economic Measures Against Georgia - Official

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:52 PM

Russian Cabinet, Experts to Discuss Special Economic Measures Against Georgia - Official

The Russian government will discuss with the country's business community the Russian lower house's recent statement on special economic measures against Georgia and will then put forward relevant offers to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Alexander Sinenko, the plenipotentiary representative of the Russian government at the lower house, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Russian government will discuss with the country's business community the Russian lower house's recent statement on special economic measures against Georgia and will then put forward relevant offers to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Alexander Sinenko, the plenipotentiary representative of the Russian government at the lower house, said on Tuesday.

The Russian lower house adopted earlier in the day a statement in which it recommended the Russian government to consider the expediency of applying special economic measures against Georgia and submit relevant proposals to Putin.

"It [the statement] will be studied in the Russian government as soon as possible, and after a thorough integral discussion with the business and expert community, with ministries and agencies relevant proposals about imposing special economic measures will be formulated and presented to the president of the Russian Federation," Sinenko said at a plenary session of the Russian lower house.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Vladimir Putin Georgia Government

Recent Stories

Fruit exports grow by 4 pc in 11 months

4 minutes ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan admitted to PIMS hospital due t ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) while upholding the decision of ..

4 minutes ago

Weekly inflation up 0.83pc

4 minutes ago

Air pollution increases chronic lung disease risk

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.