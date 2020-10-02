Russian Cabinet May Preserve Some Business Supporting Measures After Pandemic - Minister

PETROPAVLOSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, October 2 (Sputnik) - The Russian Ministry of Economic Development is analyzing the measures imposed to support business amid the coronavirus pandemic and may preserve some of them after the end of the epidemic, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said on Friday.

"Right now, we are facing the task to analyze the anti-crisis measures that we have imposed, and to preserve some of them in the future. Because we have introduced many moratoriums, suspended some checks and so on, and nothing bad has happened. The question of whether we need all that is a great food for thought," Reshetnikov said at a meeting with business people in the Kamchatka Territory.