Russian Cabinet Says Elaborated Draft Plan on Economy Recovery Sent to President Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The elaborated version of the draft plan on Russia's economy recovery has been sent to President Vladimir Putin, the cabinet said on Friday.

The document has been improved following consultations with entrepreneurs and experts, and talks with Putin, the cabinet specified in its statement.

"Some indicators have been added to the plan, based on ... the forecast on socioeconomic development," the statement read on.

In late April, Putin ordered the cabinet to draft the plan, aimed at normalizing business activities, boosting the economy, and restoring employment and citizens' income. After Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin presented the plan to Putin in early June, he was tasked with elaborating the document.