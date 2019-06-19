Russian Cabinet Should Address Risks Related to GDP Growth Decrease - Medvedev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The growth of the Russian GDP decreased in the beginning of the year, including due to sanctions and trade wars, and the Russian government should present adequate measures for coping with related risks, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday

The Russian economy growth made 0.5 percentage points in the first quarter of 2019, according to the Russian Federal State Statistics Service. Meanwhile, the Russian GDP grew by 2.3 percentage points in 2018 , while the year-on-year growth reached 2.7 percentage points in the fourth quarter of 2018.

"The dynamics is worse in the beginning of this year. Of course, there are objective reasons behind this. The reasons include market instability, global economy slowdown, low demand, sanctions and trade war .

.. The financial and economical unit of the government should certainly take these risks into consideration," Medvedev said at a meeting dedicated to implementing the Russian national goals and strategic objectives.

"I would like to stress that it should take these risks into consideration but not use them to justify absence of necessary changes. It should also prepare adequate measures for reducing these risks," Medvedev added.

According to the official forecast of the Russian Economic Development Ministry, the Russian GDP will grow by 1.3 percentage points in 2019, with Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin not ruling out that the figure could be higher.